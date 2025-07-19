Union Minister Addresses Groundnut Farmers' Issues in Gujarat

Union Minister of Agriculture, Farmers' Welfare, and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited Junagadh's Manekvada village in Gujarat, engaging with groundnut farmers to understand their agricultural practices and challenges. During his interactive session, he examined improved groundnut varieties, seed quality, and fertiliser use, while expressing keen interest in the Girnar-4 variant.

Chouhan's visit included an inspection of modern agricultural equipment such as drones, seeking farmers' feedback on their effectiveness. Addressing the media, he emphasized the vital role farmers play in food security and announced the government's commitment to support them comprehensively.

In light of the Cabinet's approval of the 'Pradhan Mantri Dhan-Dhanya Krishi Yojana', Chouhan outlined a strategic initiative to enhance productivity in districts with low agricultural yields. This involves implementing schemes from multiple departments, with an aim to begin tangible impacts by October's Rabi season, according to NITI Aayog's oversight.

