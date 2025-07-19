Amit Shah Highlights Uttarakhand's Transformation at Investment Festival

Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded Uttarakhand's impressive development during the 'Uttarakhand Investment Festival 2025' held to celebrate the state securing over Rs 1 lakh crore in investments. Presided over by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the event saw various dignitaries in attendance, including Baba Ramdev and Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan.

Shah emphasized Uttarakhand's unique blend of spirituality and nature, attributing its progress to the hard work of state leadership. He praised Dhami's efforts in navigating challenges to attract significant investments and create over 81,000 jobs while maintaining environmental sustainability. The investments extend across Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, promising further growth.

Highlighting Prime Minister Modi's initiatives, Shah noted infrastructure redevelopment and economic reforms that have positioned India as a rising global powerhouse. Shah reiterated Modi's vision for a developed India by 2047, with a keen focus on small states like Uttarakhand. He cited industrial policies and improved logistics as key enablers of future progress, underscoring the interplay between traditional culture and modern development.

