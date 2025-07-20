Left Menu

Tragic Assault: 15-Year-Old Airlifted to AIIMS Delhi for Critical Care

A 15-year-old girl, severely burned in an attack, is being transferred from AIIMS Bhubaneswar to AIIMS Delhi for advanced treatment. The victim, with 70% burns, remains stable. Odisha's Chief Minister assures strict action and investigation into the incident, amid rising concerns over women’s safety in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2025 13:45 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 13:45 IST
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 15-year-old girl, who suffered severe burn injuries after allegedly being set on fire, is being airlifted from AIIMS Bhubaneswar to AIIMS Delhi for advanced medical treatment, officials confirmed on Sunday. The victim, battling 70% burn injuries, is currently in stable condition according to Prof. (DR.) Ashutosh Biswas, Executive Director of AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

The decision to transfer the minor was endorsed by healthcare professionals, and arrangements have been made for a special chartered flight to facilitate her safe relocation to Delhi. Odisha's Chief Minister, Mohan Charan Majhi, assured that the state government is committed to providing all necessary support for the victim's recovery.

As authorities investigate the horrific incident that occurred in the Nimapada block of Puri, there are pledges for severe legal action against those responsible. Meanwhile, Biju Janata Dal Chief Naveen Patnaik criticized the increase in crimes against women in Odisha, comparing it to a recent self-immolation incident in Balasore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

