Gujarat Police Officer Strangled to Death by Live-In Partner

A woman Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Gujarat Police was reportedly strangled to death by her live-in partner in Kachchh District, authorities confirmed on Sunday.

The suspect, Dinesh Jadav, became acquainted with the officer through Instagram in 2021. Following a domestic dispute, Jadav allegedly killed her and turned himself in to the police.

Mukesh Chaudhary, Deputy Superintendent of Police for East Kachchh, stated that police have launched an investigation into the tragic incident and that further details are pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)