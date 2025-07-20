Gujarat Police Officer Strangled to Death by Live-In Partner
A woman Assistant Sub-Inspector in Gujarat was allegedly killed by her live-in partner, Dinesh Jadav. The two met on Instagram in 2021. After a fight, Jadav allegedly strangled her and later surrendered to authorities. The incident occurred in Kachchh District, and an investigation is underway.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2025 13:47 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 13:47 IST
- Country:
- India
A woman Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Gujarat Police was reportedly strangled to death by her live-in partner in Kachchh District, authorities confirmed on Sunday.
The suspect, Dinesh Jadav, became acquainted with the officer through Instagram in 2021. Following a domestic dispute, Jadav allegedly killed her and turned himself in to the police.
Mukesh Chaudhary, Deputy Superintendent of Police for East Kachchh, stated that police have launched an investigation into the tragic incident and that further details are pending.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gujarat
- Police
- ASI
- strangled
- live-in partner
- Kachchh
- investigation
- crime
- murder
Advertisement