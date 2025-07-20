Left Menu

Tripura: Leading the Way in Governance Reform and Digital Innovation

Tripura has topped India in Compliance Reduction and Deregulation, honored for its governance reforms by Chief Secretary JK Sinha in New Delhi. Aligning with the 'Viksit Tripura 2047' vision, the state fosters growth through deregulation and digitalization, achieving significant economic milestones and investor interest in key sectors.

Tripura Chief Secretary JK Sinha (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a remarkable stride towards administrative excellence, Tripura has secured the top position in Compliance Reduction and Deregulation among Indian states. This transformative achievement, marking a milestone in governance reform, was highlighted during a presentation by Tripura's Chief Secretary, J.K. Sinha, in New Delhi on July 18. The event received substantial applause from senior officials, underscoring Tripura's innovative governance practices.

The initiative aligns with Tripura's broader vision of 'Viksit Tripura 2047', aimed at significantly elevating the per capita income from $2,300 to $18,000. The state's strategy focuses on deregulation, digital governance, and capacity building to foster sustainable growth. Under Secretary Sinha's leadership, Tripura launched a compliance reduction campaign, formed a Deregulation Task Force, and digitized public service delivery comprehensively.

Amid its achievements, Tripura has effectively implemented eOffice across all administrative tiers, ensuring transparency. Welfare schemes now operate through Aadhaar-linked platforms, while a Single Window Portal facilitates seamless access to services. These reforms have spurred a 14%-16% growth in the GSDP over three years, increased private investments, and cemented the state's role as a pioneering model of governance and digital innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

