Left Menu

Viceroy Research vs Vedanta: Allegations of Sham Operations Surface

Viceroy Research has accused Vedanta's semiconductor unit of being a fake commodities trading operation. The aim is allegedly to circumvent NBFC classification, facilitate fund remittance despite liquidity issues, and manage debt with questionable transparency, a claim Vedanta strongly denies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-07-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 15:45 IST
Viceroy Research vs Vedanta: Allegations of Sham Operations Surface
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

US-based Viceroy Research has leveled serious allegations against Anil Agarwal's Vedanta Group, claiming its semiconductor unit is a facade for a commodity trading operation aimed at evading classification as a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Vedanta has firmly dismissed these claims as unfounded.

Viceroy alleges that Vedanta Semiconductors Pvt Ltd was part of a ploy to remit brand fees to Vedanta Resources during a dire liquidity crisis. The short seller suggests the unit was not created for semiconductor ventures but as a zero-margin trading entity designed to mask financial difficulties.

Vedanta has countered, stating that all its business activities comply with statutory norms. Viceroy, however, maintains its stance, alleging that VSPL's operations are a smokescreen to conceal the reality of Vedanta's financial challenges. Despite Vedanta's rebuttals, Viceroy's accusations add pressure on regulatory bodies to scrutinize the group's financial operations.

TRENDING

1
Karnataka Deputy CM's Convoy Accident: Five Injured on Expressway

Karnataka Deputy CM's Convoy Accident: Five Injured on Expressway

 India
2
BJD to Challenge Odisha's Law Order Troubles in Parliament

BJD to Challenge Odisha's Law Order Troubles in Parliament

 India
3
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
4
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025