Surat Shines as India’s Cleanliness and Waste Management Leader

In a notable recognition, the city of Surat has emerged as a leader in cleanliness and waste management. At the Swachh Survekshan 2024-25, Surat clinched the second position as India's cleanest city and was recognized as the top performer in solid waste management.

The President of India honored Surat with the award, praising its sustainable approach to waste management. The Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) is lauded for its innovative methods, which include recycling waste to produce commodities such as recycled paper, glass, and fertilizers. By approaching waste as a resource, SMC not only reduces landfill use but also generates substantial revenue.

Pradeep Umrigar, Surat's Health Officer, credited the success to effective waste collection and segregation practices. Meanwhile, Sanitary Inspector RC Patel highlighted the meticulous process of separating dry and wet waste, which allows the city to produce compost and recover useful materials. Surat's substantial plant facilities process 1,500 metric tonnes of waste daily, converting waste into Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and construction materials, further showcasing the city's commitment to efficient waste transformation and management.

