Tragic Blaze: Odyssey's Fight for Life and Justice

A 15-year-old girl from Puri, Odisha, has been evacuated to AIIMS Delhi for critical care after suffering severe burns in an assault. The state's Chief Minister assured rigorous investigation and punishment. The incident, drawing comparisons to a recent self-immolation case, underscores increasing violence against women in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 18:24 IST
Visuals outside the Delhi AIIMS (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A 15-year-old girl brutally set ablaze in Puri, Odisha, has been airlifted to AIIMS Delhi for advanced medical treatment following severe burns. The attack has stirred political tensions, as Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi pledged a thorough investigation to identify the perpetrators and ensure accountability.

Majhi emphasized the government's commitment to the victim's recovery and justice, amid rising concerns over women's safety in the state. Meanwhile, BJD Chief Naveen Patnaik sharply criticized the ruling BJP government, highlighting an alarming rise in violence against women across Odisha.

This heinous act follows closely after a tragic self-immolation incident at Balasore's FM College involving a female student, further amplifying calls for urgent action to protect women and prevent such atrocities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

