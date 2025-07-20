Hindu Munnani Calls for Transparency in Tamil Nadu's Temple Finances

On Sunday, the state executive committee of the Hindu Munnani demanded transparency from Tamil Nadu's HR&CE Minister Sekarbabu regarding temple finances. They called for a white paper on the income and expenditure, citing the substantial revenue and the need for public accountability of temple funds.

Following the meeting, Kadeswara C. Subramaniam, the state president, emphasized appreciation for NCERT's inclusion of genuine Mughal history in textbooks. The organization highlighted concerns about increasing sexual crimes against minors, urging immediate government action for child safety.

As the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections approach, the Hindu Munnani stressed the need for a revised electoral roll to eliminate bogus voters and condemned ADGP David Asirvatham for alleged bias. Their resolutions focus on religious transparency, educational reform, child protection, electoral integrity, and law enforcement accountability.