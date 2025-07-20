Left Menu

Pune Gears Up for 2026 Grand Tour: Boosting Tourism and Green Initiatives

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar chaired a pivotal meeting for Pune Grand Tour 2026, an international cycling event. The event is set to enhance tourism and promote environmental awareness. Discussions also addressed civic issues in Hinjewadi IT Park, ensuring readiness for the major sporting occasion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 21:50 IST
Pune Gears Up for 2026 Grand Tour: Boosting Tourism and Green Initiatives
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar led a crucial review meeting to evaluate preparations for the much-anticipated 2026 Pune Grand Tour, a prestigious international cycling competition.

Addressing the media post-meeting, Pawar emphasized the significance of the forthcoming event in Pune's global sporting calendar. He announced that 40 to 50 international athletes are expected to compete, marking a landmark for the city. Tentatively slated for January 2026, the event aims to boost both tourism and environmental awareness in Pune.

Pawar also discussed civic issues, particularly concerning the Hinjewadi IT Park. Following his July 13 visit there, he highlighted ongoing efforts to tackle illegal constructions and encroachments. The Deputy CM underscored that proactive measures are in place to resolve these local concerns effectively.

TRENDING

1
Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

 Singapore
2
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
3
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India
4
Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025