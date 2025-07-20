Pune Gears Up for 2026 Grand Tour: Boosting Tourism and Green Initiatives

On Sunday, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar led a crucial review meeting to evaluate preparations for the much-anticipated 2026 Pune Grand Tour, a prestigious international cycling competition.

Addressing the media post-meeting, Pawar emphasized the significance of the forthcoming event in Pune's global sporting calendar. He announced that 40 to 50 international athletes are expected to compete, marking a landmark for the city. Tentatively slated for January 2026, the event aims to boost both tourism and environmental awareness in Pune.

Pawar also discussed civic issues, particularly concerning the Hinjewadi IT Park. Following his July 13 visit there, he highlighted ongoing efforts to tackle illegal constructions and encroachments. The Deputy CM underscored that proactive measures are in place to resolve these local concerns effectively.