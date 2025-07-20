Left Menu

Delhi Police Busts Major Interstate Drug Syndicate

In a significant crackdown, Delhi Police's Crime Branch dismantled an inter-state narcotics syndicate, arresting two key operatives and seizing 1.5 kg of Alprazolam and 606 grams of heroin. This operation marks a major setback for drug networks between Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 22:15 IST
Delhi Police Busts Major Interstate Drug Syndicate
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive action against drug trafficking, the Delhi Police's Crime Branch has dismantled an inter-state narcotics syndicate, arresting two key operatives involved in the network. The police seized 1.5 kg of Alprazolam, valued at 30 lakhs, along with 606 grams of heroin, worth Rs 1.25 crore.

The arrests followed an intelligence-driven operation near Harijan Basti in Ghazipur, Delhi, where a drug delivery was planned. The two suspects, Mahendra Pal and Natthu Khan, were apprehended; both hail from Faridpur in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. Mahendra Pal, 50, initially a supplier of Alprazolam, expanded into drug distribution, while 60-year-old Natthu Khan, with a criminal background, has a history under the NDPS Act.

Further investigations aim to uncover the narcotics' origins and identify additional network members. Authorities highlight this operation as a significant blow to the drug trade between Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. Previously, the Delhi Police dismantled a nationwide cheating syndicate involving Nigerian nationals and their Indian accomplices, accused of luring individuals with fraudulent schemes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

 Singapore
2
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
3
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India
4
Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025