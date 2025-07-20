Delhi Police Busts Major Interstate Drug Syndicate

In a decisive action against drug trafficking, the Delhi Police's Crime Branch has dismantled an inter-state narcotics syndicate, arresting two key operatives involved in the network. The police seized 1.5 kg of Alprazolam, valued at 30 lakhs, along with 606 grams of heroin, worth Rs 1.25 crore.

The arrests followed an intelligence-driven operation near Harijan Basti in Ghazipur, Delhi, where a drug delivery was planned. The two suspects, Mahendra Pal and Natthu Khan, were apprehended; both hail from Faridpur in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. Mahendra Pal, 50, initially a supplier of Alprazolam, expanded into drug distribution, while 60-year-old Natthu Khan, with a criminal background, has a history under the NDPS Act.

Further investigations aim to uncover the narcotics' origins and identify additional network members. Authorities highlight this operation as a significant blow to the drug trade between Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. Previously, the Delhi Police dismantled a nationwide cheating syndicate involving Nigerian nationals and their Indian accomplices, accused of luring individuals with fraudulent schemes.

(With inputs from agencies.)