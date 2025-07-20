Delhi Govt's Grand Welcome for Kanwariyas: A Step Towards Environmental Responsibility

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited several Kanwar camps across the city, including those at Punjabi Bagh, Tagore Garden, and Subroto Park, to evaluate the arrangements made for Shiva devotees known as Kanwariyas. Her visit aimed to ensure their comfort and safety, marking the first time such a grand welcome is being offered to Kanwariyas in Delhi.

Chief Minister Gupta announced that the Delhi government will distribute Ganga Jal-filled containers and jute bags to approximately five lakh Kanwariyas, emphasizing the initiative's role in promoting environmental protection. Additionally, she mentioned an increase in financial aid for Kanwar service committees, transforming the Kanwar Yatra from merely a religious journey into a celebrated festival in the city.

Highlighting the government's dedication, CM Gupta underscored the substantial preparations made by ministers, MLAs, and officials to facilitate the smooth operation of these camps. With 374 camps set up, offering amenities like electricity and healthcare, the initiative receives positive feedback for improved management compared to the past, fostering a festive atmosphere in Delhi during the holy month of Sawan.

(With inputs from agencies.)