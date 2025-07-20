IAF's Heroic Efforts Amid Ladakh Mudslides, Collaborative Workshop Boosts Disaster Readiness

The Indian Air Force (IAF) took swift action to shelter 21 civilians stranded in Nubra Valley, Ladakh, after rain and mudslides severed road links. The IAF also played a crucial role in restoring connectivity to the affected area.

The Western Air Command shared on social media, "Rain & mudslides cut off the road link to Nubra Valley yesterday. Despite being affected themselves as well, Air Force Station Thoise sheltered 21 stranded civilians, including five women, for the night. Swift efforts have since restored connectivity." The Indian Meteorological Department has forecast isolated very heavy rainfall for regions like Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and others over different dates in July.

In tandem with rescue efforts, a comprehensive joint Disaster Management Workshop was held in Papum Pare district. This exercise, which highlighted inter-agency coordination, involved the Spear Corps, the IAF, ITBP, CRPF, and the NDRF. Attendees included prominent figures from disaster management bodies, emphasizing a united approach to addressing emergencies. Such initiatives are pivotal in enhancing preparedness for future operations.