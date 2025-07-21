Left Menu

Asian Markets Steady Amid Political Turbulence and Tech Earnings

Asian shares and the yen remained stable despite political challenges in Japan, with attention on upcoming tech earnings. Investors await progress on U.S.-EU trade talks and potential Trump-Xi meetings. Japanese elections weakened the government, while the BOJ faces constraints on raising interest rates amid instability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2025 11:06 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 11:06 IST
Asian Markets Steady Amid Political Turbulence and Tech Earnings
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Asian shares and the yen maintained stability on Monday, despite political challenges in Japan, as Wall Street futures geared up for earnings from key tech giants. In Japan, elections proved detrimental for Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's government, weakening his hold on power but within expected limits.

Investors remain hopeful for progress on trade talks before President Donald Trump's tariff deadline, with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick optimistic about a deal with the EU. Reports suggest a potential meeting between Trump and China's Xi Jinping, possibly in October, while European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen plans to meet Xi this Thursday.

In market moves, Chinese blue chips firmed while European futures showed slight fluctuations. Tech giants, including Alphabet and Tesla, are set to report earnings, with high expectations for the aerospace and defense sectors. U.S. Treasury futures held steady amid discussions on interest rates, while gold and oil faced market pressures.

TRENDING

1
Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

 Singapore
2
Scottie Scheffler: Golf's New Legend in the Making

Scottie Scheffler: Golf's New Legend in the Making

 Global
3
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
4
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic AI Integration in Revenue Administrations: A Roadmap for Digital Governance

Towards Durable Solutions: Refugee Inclusion in Social Assistance Across L&MICs

Subsidies Fade, Liberalization Lasts: IMF Explores Global Industrial Policy Outcomes

Oil Supply Shocks Reshape Jobs Worldwide, Hitting Importers and Workers Unevenly

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025