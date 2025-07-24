PowerChina Secures $4 Billion Deal for Basra's Pioneering Desalination Plant

PowerChina has secured a lucrative $4 billion contract to construct Iraq's inaugural large-scale desalination facility, located in the southern city of Basra. The ambitious project, in collaboration with a local Iraqi company, represents a significant effort to alleviate the region's worsening water crisis, according to officials.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani formally inaugurated the groundbreaking initiative, which is slated to offer a daily desalination capacity of 1 million cubic meters. Set to commence commercial activities by June 2028, the project stands as a pivotal component of government strategies to mitigate severe water shortages.

Additionally, the expansive undertaking encompasses the development of a 300-megawatt power station dedicated to energizing the desalination operations, as disclosed by two Iraqi officials and corroborated by a project document accessed by Reuters.

