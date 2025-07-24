U.S. Policy Shift Threatens $373 Billion in Clean Energy Investment
A recent U.S. policy shift endangers $373 billion in clean energy investments, with new tax rules potentially reducing eligible projects. Concerns arise as manufacturers pause solar and wind expansion plans, potentially halting job creation and increased electricity costs amid rising demand driven by AI infrastructure expansion.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 15:40 IST
In a controversial move, the U.S. government has reversed its clean energy support policy, which analysts fear will jeopardize $373 billion in solar and wind investments.
Several solar manufacturers like Bila Solar and Heliene are reconsidering expansion plans amid the uncertainty, as new tax credit rules tighten eligibility.
Industry experts warn that the policy not only threatens the clean energy sector but could also increase electricity costs significantly as AI-driven demand for power rises.
(With inputs from agencies.)
