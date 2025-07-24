Left Menu

Saudi Arabia Invests Billions in Post-war Syrian Revival

Saudi Arabia has announced $6.4 billion in investments in Syria to strengthen ties and aid rebuilding after the civil war. The deals focus on infrastructure and technology, with significant support from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. These moves are expected to boost Syria's economy and bolster Saudi-Syrian relations.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Saudi Arabia has pledged $6.4 billion in investments aimed at revitalizing Syria, signaling closer relations with interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa. Announced by Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih in Damascus, these deals are essential as Syria faces ongoing challenges following its devastating 14-year civil war.

The investments include a notable $2.93 billion for real estate and infrastructure, and $1.07 billion allocated to telecommunications and IT. Major companies such as Saudi Telecom Company (STC), GO Telecom, and others are involved. Al-Falih identified this commitment as a testament to Saudi Arabia's supportive stance towards Syria.

A Saudi-Syrian Business Council will be established as 47 agreements are set to be inked. This initiative comes as Syria's government garners backing from Riyadh to rebuild and stabilize the war-torn country. Additionally, Syria has secured substantial foreign deals, including a $7-billion power agreement with Qatar.

