Maharashtra Leads in Mutual Fund Investments as Nagaland Records Unprecedented Growth

An Icra Analytics report reveals that Maharashtra leads the way in mutual fund investments, holding 40.61% of June's average assets under management (AAUM).

While New Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka, and West Bengal collectively contribute less than 10% of AAUM, the top five states account for 67.65% of domestic AAUM. Remarkably, Nagaland shows the fastest monthly growth at 62.47% and annual growth at 100.57%.

Equity-oriented schemes notably dominate these investments, comprising 54.76% of the total, with Ladakh and Lakshadweep seeing the highest contributions in this category.

(With inputs from agencies.)