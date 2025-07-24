Maharashtra Leads in Mutual Fund Investments as Nagaland Records Unprecedented Growth
Maharashtra dominates mutual fund investments, claiming 40.61% of June's average assets under management, according to Icra Analytics. Nagaland, showing rapid growth of 62.47% on-month, leads in annual growth at 100.57%. Notably, growth-oriented equity schemes form the largest fund category, majorly marked in Ladakh and Lakshadweep.
An Icra Analytics report reveals that Maharashtra leads the way in mutual fund investments, holding 40.61% of June's average assets under management (AAUM).
While New Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka, and West Bengal collectively contribute less than 10% of AAUM, the top five states account for 67.65% of domestic AAUM. Remarkably, Nagaland shows the fastest monthly growth at 62.47% and annual growth at 100.57%.
Equity-oriented schemes notably dominate these investments, comprising 54.76% of the total, with Ladakh and Lakshadweep seeing the highest contributions in this category.
