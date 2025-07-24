Left Menu

Seven Companies Ready for IPO Launch with SEBI's Approval

Seven companies, including PhysicsWallah and Saatvik Green Energy, have received regulatory approval from SEBI to launch IPOs. The companies include real estate, engineering, and solar energy sectors among others, with varying goals like debt repayment and expansion. Overall, the IPO market is expected to see cautious optimism in the latter half of 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 17:39 IST
Seven Companies Ready for IPO Launch with SEBI's Approval
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Seven companies have been granted SEBI's approval to launch initial public offerings (IPOs). Among the prominent names are edtech startup PhysicsWallah and solar panel manufacturer Saatvik Green Energy, as confirmed in a regulatory update on Thursday.

In addition to these, other firms like Vinir Engineering, Pranav Constructions, Fujiyama Power Systems, SIS Cash Services, and Anlon Healthcare have also received regulatory clearance. This green light was provided after the submission of their preliminary IPO papers between January and April.

These approvals reflect a cautious optimism in the IPO ecosystem, buoyed by substantial domestic investments and positive investor sentiment, pushing the marketplace towards robust growth prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in the Sky: Aging Soviet-Era Plane Crashes in Remote Russia

Tragedy in the Sky: Aging Soviet-Era Plane Crashes in Remote Russia

 Global
2
Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

 India
3
Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

 Global
4
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Rate Hikes Hurt Corporate Productivity More Than Cuts Help in Emerging Markets

Can Carbon Border Taxes Curb Emissions? A Global Assessment of the EU’s CBAM Impact

Global Lead Crisis: WHO Calls for Urgent Action to Eliminate a Toxic Health Threat

Brazil’s Green Fiscal Fix: How Smart Policies Can Cut Emissions and Stabilize Debt

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025