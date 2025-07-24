Seven Companies Ready for IPO Launch with SEBI's Approval

Seven companies have been granted SEBI's approval to launch initial public offerings (IPOs). Among the prominent names are edtech startup PhysicsWallah and solar panel manufacturer Saatvik Green Energy, as confirmed in a regulatory update on Thursday.

In addition to these, other firms like Vinir Engineering, Pranav Constructions, Fujiyama Power Systems, SIS Cash Services, and Anlon Healthcare have also received regulatory clearance. This green light was provided after the submission of their preliminary IPO papers between January and April.

These approvals reflect a cautious optimism in the IPO ecosystem, buoyed by substantial domestic investments and positive investor sentiment, pushing the marketplace towards robust growth prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)