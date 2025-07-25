Left Menu

Russia Suspends Sunflower Oil Duty to Boost Exports

The Russian government has temporarily suspended floating duty rates on sunflower oil and meal, aiming to boost exports and support local sunflower producers and processors, effective until August 31.

Updated: 25-07-2025 13:01 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Russian government has announced a temporary suspension of floating duty rates on sunflower oil and sunflower meal, effective until August 31. This move is aimed at supporting local producers amidst global market challenges.

According to Russia's agricultural export agency, Agroexport, the decision is anticipated to facilitate an increase in the export volumes of these commodities, thereby bolstering the country's trade prospects.

The suspension is part of a broader strategy to provide relief to sunflower producers and processors, ensuring their competitive edge in international markets during this period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

