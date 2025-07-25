Delhi High Court Weighs Bail Plea of MP for Parliament Attendance

The Delhi High Court on Friday addressed the interim bail plea of Baramulla MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh, known as Engineer Rashid, by issuing a notice to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Rashid seeks temporary bail to participate in the Parliament session.

The court, comprised of justices Vivek Chaudhary and Shalinder Kaur, requested a response from the NIA, marking the case for further arguments on July 29. Rashid's plea for bail had been previously rejected by the Special NIA court on July 22, although he was granted custody parole allowing him to attend a portion of the session from July 24 to August 4.

The MP is contesting the expenses tied to the custody parole, as his legal team, led by Senior Advocate N. Hariharan, argues that Rashid often attended Parliament without issues. The NIA opposes interim bail, proposing Rashid should bear travel costs if attending in custody for official duties.

