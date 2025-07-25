Delhi High Court Weighs Bail Plea of MP for Parliament Attendance
The Delhi High Court issued a notice to the NIA regarding Engineer Rashid's bail plea, allowing him to attend Parliament. Rashid's interim bail was previously denied, but custody parole was granted. New appeal aims to extend parole to cover the Monsoon session. Rashid, linked to a terror case, contests travel costs.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi High Court on Friday addressed the interim bail plea of Baramulla MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh, known as Engineer Rashid, by issuing a notice to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Rashid seeks temporary bail to participate in the Parliament session.
The court, comprised of justices Vivek Chaudhary and Shalinder Kaur, requested a response from the NIA, marking the case for further arguments on July 29. Rashid's plea for bail had been previously rejected by the Special NIA court on July 22, although he was granted custody parole allowing him to attend a portion of the session from July 24 to August 4.
The MP is contesting the expenses tied to the custody parole, as his legal team, led by Senior Advocate N. Hariharan, argues that Rashid often attended Parliament without issues. The NIA opposes interim bail, proposing Rashid should bear travel costs if attending in custody for official duties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi High Court Grants Jailed Gangster 3-Day Custody Parole to Aid Ailing Wife
Court Reserves Order on Bail Plea of Baramulla MP to Attend Monsoon Session
Delhi Court Grants Interim Bail in High-Profile Impersonation Case
Delhi High Court Grants Interim Bail to Murder Accused Over Health Concerns
Delhi High Court Seeks NIA Response on MP Rashid's Interim Bail for Parliament Session