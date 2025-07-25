Left Menu

Delhi High Court Weighs Bail Plea of MP for Parliament Attendance

The Delhi High Court issued a notice to the NIA regarding Engineer Rashid's bail plea, allowing him to attend Parliament. Rashid's interim bail was previously denied, but custody parole was granted. New appeal aims to extend parole to cover the Monsoon session. Rashid, linked to a terror case, contests travel costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2025 13:21 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 13:21 IST
Delhi High Court Weighs Bail Plea of MP for Parliament Attendance
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court on Friday addressed the interim bail plea of Baramulla MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh, known as Engineer Rashid, by issuing a notice to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Rashid seeks temporary bail to participate in the Parliament session.

The court, comprised of justices Vivek Chaudhary and Shalinder Kaur, requested a response from the NIA, marking the case for further arguments on July 29. Rashid's plea for bail had been previously rejected by the Special NIA court on July 22, although he was granted custody parole allowing him to attend a portion of the session from July 24 to August 4.

The MP is contesting the expenses tied to the custody parole, as his legal team, led by Senior Advocate N. Hariharan, argues that Rashid often attended Parliament without issues. The NIA opposes interim bail, proposing Rashid should bear travel costs if attending in custody for official duties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

 India
2
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China
3
Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine civilians and injured 14 others, reports AP.

Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine c...

 Global
4
Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals turn to AI chatbots for patient messages: Empathetic, efficient but potentially dangerous

Biogas breakthrough could transform global waste into fuel goldmine

De-globalisation and supply chain efficiency crucial to value chain resilience

Digital finance fuels high-quality growth, if infrastructure is in place

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025