Arunachal Pradesh PWD Engineers Boost Skills at Innovative Training Programme

On Thursday, the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General KT Parnaik (Retd.), launched a two-day capacity-building training programme aimed at enhancing the skills of engineers in the State Public Works Department. Held in Itanagar, the initiative underscores the pivotal role engineers play in shaping the state's developmental trajectory.

In his address, the Governor emphasized the importance of technical upskilling and ethical conduct. He urged engineers to embrace innovation and sustainability while maintaining integrity in their work. He stressed that each project's design, quality, budget, and timeline should reflect accountability and public trust, with no compromises on quality.

The Governor highlighted the need for engineers to utilize advanced technologies such as AI, GIS mapping, and smart monitoring systems to improve efficiency and transparency. He reinforced the state's commitment to anti-corruption, referencing a recent 'Zero Tolerance for Leakage and Corruption' resolution. The event is an investment in the future, enhancing the technical foundation of PWD engineers through expert lectures and interactive sessions.

(With inputs from agencies.)