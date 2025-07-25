Global Market Shifts as Investors Brace for Central Bank Meetings

Emerging market currencies took a hit on Friday as investors braced for a week filled with pivotal central bank meetings, significant U.S. economic data releases, and President Donald Trump's looming tariff deadline. This cautious approach saw stocks retract from recent gains.

While MSCI's index showed global EM currencies down by 0.3%, the index was still on track for weekly gains. Optimism mildly resurged after the U.S. signed a trade agreement with Japan, hinting at a potential reduction in harmful tariffs. Despite this, South Africa's rand slid 0.7%, while most European EM currencies remained static against the euro.

Concerns over the Federal Reserve's autonomy continued to weigh on markets. U.S. demands for lower interest rates without altering the Fed chair exacerbated these worries. As Turkey's lira experienced a substantial increase post-interest cut, Russia's rouble and other regional stocks showed limited declines, hinting at overall volatility.

