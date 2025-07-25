Uttarakhand Government Suspends Officer Amid Liquor Shop Controversy

In a decisive move by the Uttarakhand government, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has instructed the suspension of District Excise Officer KP Singh. This action comes amid allegations of providing false information and misleading officials about relocating liquor shops in Dehradun, a concern raised due to frequent road accidents and traffic jams.

Despite a directive from the district administration on May 13 to shift select liquor outlets and submit a report by May 22, the task was not completed in the allotted timeframe. This inaction prompted licensees to file a petition in the High Court, where Singh allegedly presented inadequate information, undermining the government's position.

The court disposed of the case on June 27, ordering a revision hearing. The Principal Secretary of Excise endorsed the urgency of the matter, setting a final date of July 31 for relocation. Following DM Savin Bansal's report citing Singh's irresponsibility, CM Dhami ordered his immediate suspension and a high-level inquiry, reinforcing a zero-tolerance policy on negligence.

