Commemorating Valor: Indian Army Inspires Next Generation in Khour

In a remarkable gesture of patriotism and engagement, the Indian Army conducted a commemorative program for Kargil Vijay Diwas at Government Higher Secondary School in Khour, near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. The event celebrated the courage and determination displayed during the Kargil War in 1999.

Army officials aimed to instill a sense of patriotism and provide insights into the Indian Army's disciplined work ethic and historical triumphs. Students were introduced to opportunities within the military, motivating them to consider a future in service to their country.

The response was overwhelmingly positive, with students expressing admiration and inspiration from the talks. Educators highlighted the importance of awareness regarding military opportunities and roles, especially for girls, pointing out the Army's evolving inclusivity. This initiative underscored the enduring legacy and relevance of the Kargil War in India's collective consciousness.

(With inputs from agencies.)