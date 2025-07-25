Commemorating Valor: Indian Army Inspires Next Generation in Khour
The Indian Army organized a Kargil Vijay Diwas commemoration at a school in Khour, Jammu and Kashmir. Students learned about the 1999 Kargil War, were motivated to join the army, and understood the opportunities available to serve the nation. The event was met with enthusiasm and patriotism.
- Country:
- India
In a remarkable gesture of patriotism and engagement, the Indian Army conducted a commemorative program for Kargil Vijay Diwas at Government Higher Secondary School in Khour, near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. The event celebrated the courage and determination displayed during the Kargil War in 1999.
Army officials aimed to instill a sense of patriotism and provide insights into the Indian Army's disciplined work ethic and historical triumphs. Students were introduced to opportunities within the military, motivating them to consider a future in service to their country.
The response was overwhelmingly positive, with students expressing admiration and inspiration from the talks. Educators highlighted the importance of awareness regarding military opportunities and roles, especially for girls, pointing out the Army's evolving inclusivity. This initiative underscored the enduring legacy and relevance of the Kargil War in India's collective consciousness.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Landslide Claims Life of Young Girl in Jammu and Kashmir
Tourism Revival: A New Dawn for Jammu and Kashmir After Pahalgam Attack
Joint Forces Foil Arms Drop: Major Seizures in Jammu and Kashmir
Jammu and Kashmir Police Bolster Security Measures Amidst Evolving Threats
New Era for Jammu and Kashmir: Opportunities and Challenges