NHRC Probes Alleged Police Torture Leading to Suicide in Uttar Pradesh
The NHRC has sought a report on the alleged suicide of a man in Uttar Pradesh following police torture linked to a bribery demand. The incident involves a marital dispute and raises serious human rights concerns, prompting an investigation into the police's conduct.
- Country:
- India
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has launched an inquiry into news reports suggesting a man in Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad district died by suicide following alleged police torture related to a bribery demand.
Reportedly dated July 16, the man was called to a police station about a complaint filed by his wife. Accompanied by his father, he reportedly tried to resolve the issue but was allegedly abused by officers and asked for a bribe.
The NHRC has expressed deep concern over these allegations, noting that if proven true, it would represent a severe human rights violation. A notice has been issued to the Director General of Police in Uttar Pradesh, demanding a comprehensive report within two weeks.

