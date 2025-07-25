NHRC Probes Alleged Police Torture Leading to Suicide in Uttar Pradesh

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has launched an inquiry into news reports suggesting a man in Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad district died by suicide following alleged police torture related to a bribery demand.

Reportedly dated July 16, the man was called to a police station about a complaint filed by his wife. Accompanied by his father, he reportedly tried to resolve the issue but was allegedly abused by officers and asked for a bribe.

The NHRC has expressed deep concern over these allegations, noting that if proven true, it would represent a severe human rights violation. A notice has been issued to the Director General of Police in Uttar Pradesh, demanding a comprehensive report within two weeks.

