Left Menu

NHRC Probes Alleged Police Torture Leading to Suicide in Uttar Pradesh

The NHRC has sought a report on the alleged suicide of a man in Uttar Pradesh following police torture linked to a bribery demand. The incident involves a marital dispute and raises serious human rights concerns, prompting an investigation into the police's conduct.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 16:29 IST
NHRC Probes Alleged Police Torture Leading to Suicide in Uttar Pradesh
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has launched an inquiry into news reports suggesting a man in Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad district died by suicide following alleged police torture related to a bribery demand.

Reportedly dated July 16, the man was called to a police station about a complaint filed by his wife. Accompanied by his father, he reportedly tried to resolve the issue but was allegedly abused by officers and asked for a bribe.

The NHRC has expressed deep concern over these allegations, noting that if proven true, it would represent a severe human rights violation. A notice has been issued to the Director General of Police in Uttar Pradesh, demanding a comprehensive report within two weeks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

 India
2
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China
3
Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine civilians and injured 14 others, reports AP.

Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine c...

 Global
4
Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals turn to AI chatbots for patient messages: Empathetic, efficient but potentially dangerous

Biogas breakthrough could transform global waste into fuel goldmine

De-globalisation and supply chain efficiency crucial to value chain resilience

Digital finance fuels high-quality growth, if infrastructure is in place

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025