EcoYou Pioneers the Bioenergy Revolution: Transforming Waste into Wealth

EcoYou, a leader in compressed biogas solutions, is transforming industrial waste into renewable energy through advanced digestor systems worldwide. With notable participation in India's SATAT scheme, their innovative technologies reduce carbon emissions, contribute to sustainability, and align with multiple UN SDGs. EcoYou's efforts drive environmental and economic progress globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 17:07 IST
In a groundbreaking move, EcoYou, a division of Ecoboard Industries Limited, has positioned itself as a leader in compressed biogas solutions on a global scale, operating over 125 large-scale biogas digestor installations worldwide. These systems have the capacity to treat more than 20 million cubic meters of industrial effluents annually, converting waste from sectors like dairy and distillery into clean, renewable energy. The innovations will be showcased at BioEnergy Global 2025 in New Delhi from July 29–31, where EcoYou will join other major players in the energy sector to discuss the future of bioenergy.

Aligned with the Indian government's SATAT scheme, EcoYou's clients are converting raw biogas into bio-CBG for industrial and vehicular use. G. Ramakrishna Raju, Managing Director, stated, "Effluent treatment is essential for industrial sustainability. Our systems significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions." Partnering with international firms like Rückert Naturgas and KP Engineering, EcoYou is propelling industrial waste conversion technologies, providing both Wet and Dry Digestor solutions, and fostering eco-responsibility while diminishing reliance on traditional energy sources.

EcoYou deploys cutting-edge Continuous Stirred Tank Reactor technology by Sulzer to process complex industrial waste efficiently. The firm's systems aid global industries in shrinking their carbon footprint and promoting circularity for sustainable development. With operations in sectors such as chemicals and textiles, EcoYou not only advances energy production but also propels industries towards environmental responsibility while contributing to national and international sustainability goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

