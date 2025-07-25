Left Menu

RBI's Future Rate Cuts: What's Driving the Decision?

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra discusses the factors influencing potential future rate cuts, emphasizing inflation and growth outlooks over current data. He assures that the central bank has additional measures besides rate cuts to spur economic growth and tackle challenges, while maintaining financial stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-07-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 17:44 IST
RBI's Future Rate Cuts: What's Driving the Decision?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

As data pinned down inflation rates in June, Reserve Bank Governor Sanjay Malhotra emphasized that future rate cuts will rely on growth and inflation outlooks, not current figures. Speaking at the Financial Express Modern BFSI Summit, he underscored that the RBI is equipped with tools beyond rate cuts to drive the economy.

The central bank has slashed rates by 1% this year, as headline inflation dipped to 2.1%, fostering anticipation for further rate reductions. Malhotra pinpointed the importance of monitoring inflation forecasts over the next 12 months, acknowledging potential downward revisions in projections.

June data shows a 0.50% decline in bank lending rates, reflecting effective transmission of RBI's rate cuts aimed at boosting credit growth. Malhotra reassured that these measures would not generate asset bubbles and emphasized ongoing regulatory initiatives, including simplifying the plethora of existing regulations for better economic conditions.

TRENDING

1
Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

 India
2
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China
3
Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine civilians and injured 14 others, reports AP.

Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine c...

 Global
4
Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals turn to AI chatbots for patient messages: Empathetic, efficient but potentially dangerous

Biogas breakthrough could transform global waste into fuel goldmine

De-globalisation and supply chain efficiency crucial to value chain resilience

Digital finance fuels high-quality growth, if infrastructure is in place

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025