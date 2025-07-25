Left Menu

India's Defence Capabilities Soar: Successful Test of ULPGM-V3 Missile

India's DRDO has successfully tested the ULPGM-V3 missile, an upgraded precision-guided missile, enhancing the country's defence capabilities. Equipped with advanced technology, the missile was developed in collaboration with various Indian companies and demonstrated readiness for critical defence technology production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 17:48 IST
India successfully tests UAV-Launched Precision Guided Missiles (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant advancement for India's defence sector, the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully conducted flight trials of the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Launched Precision Guided Missile (ULPGM)-V3. This event took place at the National Open Area Range in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh.

The newly tested missile, an enhanced iteration of its predecessor ULPGM-V2, showcases a high-definition, dual-channel seeker capable of engaging diverse targets. Versatile in deployment, it can be launched in various terrains, operates day and night, and features a two-way data link for post-launch updates. Furthermore, it offers three modular warhead options aimed at modern armoured vehicles, bunkers, and high lethality areas.

Developed through a collaboration between DRDO and several industry partners, this project highlights significant indigenous contributions. The trials, focusing on the Anti-armour configuration, were executed using a UAV crafted by Newspace Research Technologies, a Bengaluru-based start-up. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded the successful trials, emphasizing India's growing capability in indigenous defence technology production.

(With inputs from agencies.)

