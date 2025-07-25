India's Defence Capabilities Soar: Successful Test of ULPGM-V3 Missile

In a significant advancement for India's defence sector, the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully conducted flight trials of the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Launched Precision Guided Missile (ULPGM)-V3. This event took place at the National Open Area Range in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh.

The newly tested missile, an enhanced iteration of its predecessor ULPGM-V2, showcases a high-definition, dual-channel seeker capable of engaging diverse targets. Versatile in deployment, it can be launched in various terrains, operates day and night, and features a two-way data link for post-launch updates. Furthermore, it offers three modular warhead options aimed at modern armoured vehicles, bunkers, and high lethality areas.

Developed through a collaboration between DRDO and several industry partners, this project highlights significant indigenous contributions. The trials, focusing on the Anti-armour configuration, were executed using a UAV crafted by Newspace Research Technologies, a Bengaluru-based start-up. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded the successful trials, emphasizing India's growing capability in indigenous defence technology production.

