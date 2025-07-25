India's Defence Capabilities Soar: Successful Test of ULPGM-V3 Missile
India's DRDO has successfully tested the ULPGM-V3 missile, an upgraded precision-guided missile, enhancing the country's defence capabilities. Equipped with advanced technology, the missile was developed in collaboration with various Indian companies and demonstrated readiness for critical defence technology production.
- Country:
- India
In a significant advancement for India's defence sector, the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully conducted flight trials of the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Launched Precision Guided Missile (ULPGM)-V3. This event took place at the National Open Area Range in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh.
The newly tested missile, an enhanced iteration of its predecessor ULPGM-V2, showcases a high-definition, dual-channel seeker capable of engaging diverse targets. Versatile in deployment, it can be launched in various terrains, operates day and night, and features a two-way data link for post-launch updates. Furthermore, it offers three modular warhead options aimed at modern armoured vehicles, bunkers, and high lethality areas.
Developed through a collaboration between DRDO and several industry partners, this project highlights significant indigenous contributions. The trials, focusing on the Anti-armour configuration, were executed using a UAV crafted by Newspace Research Technologies, a Bengaluru-based start-up. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded the successful trials, emphasizing India's growing capability in indigenous defence technology production.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Strategic Shift: India's UAV and C-UAS Imperatives
Redefining Aerial Strategy: India's UAV Self-Reliance
India's Strategic Push for UAV Indigenisation
MoD to host Workshop on UAV, C-UAS indigenisation tomorrow; to focus on reducing import dependence for critical components
DRDO's UAV-Launched Missile: A Leap in India's Defence