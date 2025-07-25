Left Menu

Bank of Baroda's Steady Rise: Profit and Growth Highlights

Bank of Baroda reported a 1.9% rise in net profit for the first quarter of the fiscal year, hitting Rs 4,541 crore. The bank's operating profit rose by 15%, bolstered by an 88% increase in non-interest income. Despite a slight drop in net interest income, the bank showed strong growth in advances.

Bank of Baroda has reported a 1.9% increase in its net profit, reaching Rs 4,541 crore, for the first quarter of the current fiscal year, despite challenging market conditions. This marks a slight improvement over the Rs 4,458 crore profit recorded in the same period last year.

The state-owned bank's operating profit saw a robust year-on-year growth of 15%, totaling Rs 8,236 crore for the April-June quarter of 2025-26. This growth was fueled by a significant 88% rise in non-interest income, which climbed to Rs 4,675 crore. However, the net interest income experienced a 1.4% decline to Rs 11,435 crore.

Encouragingly, the bank's Gross NPA reduced by 10.7% to Rs 27,572 crore, significantly lowering its Gross NPA ratio to 2.28%. Additionally, the Net NPA ratio dropped by 9 basis points to 0.60%. The growth in domestic and global advances was notable, increasing by 12.4% and 12.6% respectively. Total business size reached Rs 26.42 lakh crore, a significant year-on-year increase.

(With inputs from agencies.)

