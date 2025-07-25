Gujarat CM Patel inaugurates NCC Leadership Academy Building in Anand

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the ultra-modern building of the NCC Leadership Academy, constructed at a cost of Rs 5 crore on the Navli-Dahemi Road in Anand district, a release from the CMO. The Chief Minister visited this state-of-the-art facility, built with financial support from the state government, and reviewed the amenities available. He also participated in a tree plantation activity within the premises of the NCC Leadership Academy. On this occasion, NCC cadets presented him with a Guard of Honour.

Established under the visionary guidance and support of the Gujarat Government, this academy will serve as a centre for fostering leadership, discipline, and a spirit of national service among youth. It marks a significant step toward youth empowerment and nation-building. This academy will play a pivotal role in enhancing NCC training in the state and strengthening the values of leadership, patriotism, and social responsibility among young people.

It is noteworthy that Gujarat currently has NCC academies in Ahmedabad and Rajpipla. With the establishment of this third NCC Leadership Academy in Navli, operations will be managed under the Vallabh Vidyanagar Group Headquarters. Beginning July 28, the academy will host the 'Youth Disaster Management Training Camp' and the 'Combined Annual Training Camp' (CATC). Subsequently, various NCC camps will be periodically organised at the academy.

In its first phase, the academy features modern residential, training, and administrative infrastructure for 200 cadets. The campus includes an obstacle course, firing range, drill ground, digital classrooms, and fully equipped accommodation facilities. The second phase of development is currently underway, and upon completion, the Navli academy will emerge as a premier training center in Central Gujarat, with the capacity to accommodate approximately 600 cadets. (ANI)

