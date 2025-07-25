Gujarat: Panchayat Department introduces innovative approach to inter-district transfers

The Gujarat government has adopted an online, faceless, and paperless approach for inter-district transfers of Class-3 employees recruited through direct selection in the Panchayat service, a government release said on Friday. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has introduced a vision to conduct employee transfers through an online system, aiming to accelerate transparency and efficiency in governance.

In line with this vision, the Panchayat Department has executed the entire transfer process for Class-3 employees recruited through direct selection with complete transparency via an online system and dedicated web portal. As part of this online transfer process, the Panchayat Department has issued inter-district transfer orders for a total of 1,433 Class-3 employees from 22 different cadres in the Panchayat service who were recruited through direct selection.

Adopting an employee-centric approach to ensure transparency and provide benefits to eligible personnel, the first round of inter-district transfers for Class-3 Panchayat service employees recruited through direct selection has been successfully concluded. Earlier in the day, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the ultra-modern building of the NCC Leadership Academy, constructed at a cost of Rs 5 crore on the Navli-Dahemi Road in Anand district, a release from the CMO.

The Chief Minister visited this state-of-the-art facility, built with financial support from the state government, and reviewed the amenities available. He also participated in a tree plantation activity within the premises of the NCC Leadership Academy. On this occasion, NCC cadets presented him with a Guard of Honour. Established under the visionary guidance and support of the Gujarat Government, this academy will serve as a centre for fostering leadership, discipline, and a spirit of national service among youth. It marks a significant step toward youth empowerment and nation-building.

This academy will play a pivotal role in enhancing NCC training in the state and strengthening the values of leadership, patriotism, and social responsibility among young people. (ANI)

