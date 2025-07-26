Gujarat: Mahisagar bridge collapse victims' kin meet Rahul to seek 'justice'; he assures help

The family members of some of the victims of the Mahisagar river bridge collapse incident, which claimed 20 lives in Gujarat earlier this month, on Saturday met Congress MP Rahul Gandhi here to seek ''justice'', and the leader assured to help them.

Several vehicles plunged into the Mahisagar river after a segment of the 40-year-old bridge near Gambhira village in Vadodara district collapsed on July 9, killing 20 people.

Gandhi was in Anand district of the state as part of his day-long visit to the BJP-ruled state.

He held a meeting with cooperative sector leaders and members of various milk unions and dairies in Jitodiya town in Anand district in the backdrop of recent protests organised by dairy farmers in Himmatnagar town on milk procurement prices.

The family members of the bridge collapse incident victims came to meet Gandhi in Jitodiya. State Congress spokesperson Hiren Banker said, ''The family members of seven victims of the bridge collapse incident came to meet Rahul Gandhi (at the programme venue), but the police denied entry to them saying they do not have any authorisation. However, when Gandhi learnt about them, he asked the police to allow them.'' ''The family members told Gandhi that the victims lost their lives due to negligence and corruption of the BJP government in Gujarat. They said the administration should not have allowed traffic on the bridge which was going to collapse,'' he said.

''They said they should get justice for the loss of lives of their loved ones,'' Banker said.

They pointed out that the government did not even provide proper financial assistance, and urged Gandhi to help them, he said.

Gandhi told them that the Congress would fight to get justice for them, and assured to extend all assistance.

