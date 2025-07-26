"Most corrupt party held conference on OBC society," BJP's Gaurav Bhatia slams Congress party over 'Bhagidari Nyay Sammelan'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia on Saturday strongly criticised the Congress party and its leader Rahul Gandhi, calling Congress the "most corrupt party" and accusing Rahul of repeatedly insulting the OBC community, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who belongs to the same community. Addressing the media, Bhatia said, "The most corrupt party held a conference on the OBC society yesterday. Rahul Gandhi himself has always insulted the OBC community and the Prime Minister, who comes from the OBC community. There are many serious charges against him, including corruption, and he is out on bail."

He also questioned Rahul Gandhi's praise for leaders like Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, both of whom he said are facing corruption allegations. "Rahul Gandhi said that your ideals are sitting here. According to Rahul Gandhi, that ideal is Siddaramaiah, who is accused of the Muda scam. Bhupesh Baghel and his son are accused of many scams... The government has resolved to make the country corruption-free, but Rahul Gandhi says that those who are corrupt have the qualities to become leaders," he added.

A day earlier, the Congress party organised 'Bhagidari Nyay Sammelan', which was inaugurated by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, and the concluding address was delivered by Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge reiterated the party's demand for a nationwide caste-based census and the removal of the 50 per cent cap on reservations on Friday. He also launched an attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of denying rights to backward communities and misleading the country.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi admitted that not conducting a caste census during the UPA government was a mistake and said he is now determined to correct it. Speaking at the 'Bhagidari Nyay Sammelan' of OBC at Talkatora Stadium in Delhi, he said he failed to understand the issues of the Other Backward Classes (OBC) community earlier, unlike those of Dalits, tribals, and women, where he claimed the Congress had done commendable work.

"I think about my work, where I did well and where I fell short, and I see two to three things. Land Acquisition Bill, MNREGA, Right to Food, Tribal Bill, and Niyamgiri struggle -- all these things I did well. As far as the issues of tribals, Dalits, and women are concerned, I should get good marks there. I did good work," he said. (ANI)

