Left Menu

"PWD will assess strength of every school building": Rajasthan Minister after Jhalawar tragedy

Rajasthan's Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar on Saturday said that the state government has ordered a report within five days on the roof collapse at a school in Jhalawar that claimed the lives of seven students.

ANI | Updated: 26-07-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 19:13 IST
"PWD will assess strength of every school building": Rajasthan Minister after Jhalawar tragedy
Rajasthan Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan's Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar on Saturday said that the state government has ordered a report within five days on the roof collapse at a school in Jhalawar that claimed the lives of seven students. He added that the Public Works Department (PWD) has been directed to assess the structural condition of all school buildings across the state.

"...The Chief Minister has asked for a report within the next five days... PWD department officials will inform about the strength of each building and structure in Rajasthan..." Khimsar told reporters on Saturday. Earlier in the day, former Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Vasundhara Raje paid a condolence visit to the families of the seven students who lost their lives in the tragic incident.

Raje met with the grieving families, expressing her solidarity and support. She also mentioned that the Chief Minister had made some announcements the previous day, and they would follow up on them. Speaking to the media, Raje emphasised that they would work on issues such as education and ration distribution, and conduct a review meeting to discuss ways to improve the village's condition.

"Everyone has united in this time of grief. There are some things that Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma announced yesterday, and we will follow up on them. We will work out issues like education, ration... We will conduct a review meeting on how to improve the condition of the village...," the BJP leader said. "Seven school children died. Around 27 children are injured. As soon as we came to know, we were stunned. Had this building been identified and children shifted to some safe building, this would not have happened," Raje said after visiting the injured at a hospital in Jhalawar.

The state government has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the family of each deceased student. "One family member will be given a contractual job, and the school building will be reconstructed. The new classrooms will be named in memory of the children who lost their lives," the CM said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risks

UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risk...

 Global
3
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
4
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025