"PWD will assess strength of every school building": Rajasthan Minister after Jhalawar tragedy

Rajasthan's Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar on Saturday said that the state government has ordered a report within five days on the roof collapse at a school in Jhalawar that claimed the lives of seven students. He added that the Public Works Department (PWD) has been directed to assess the structural condition of all school buildings across the state.

"...The Chief Minister has asked for a report within the next five days... PWD department officials will inform about the strength of each building and structure in Rajasthan..." Khimsar told reporters on Saturday. Earlier in the day, former Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Vasundhara Raje paid a condolence visit to the families of the seven students who lost their lives in the tragic incident.

Raje met with the grieving families, expressing her solidarity and support. She also mentioned that the Chief Minister had made some announcements the previous day, and they would follow up on them. Speaking to the media, Raje emphasised that they would work on issues such as education and ration distribution, and conduct a review meeting to discuss ways to improve the village's condition.

"Everyone has united in this time of grief. There are some things that Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma announced yesterday, and we will follow up on them. We will work out issues like education, ration... We will conduct a review meeting on how to improve the condition of the village...," the BJP leader said. "Seven school children died. Around 27 children are injured. As soon as we came to know, we were stunned. Had this building been identified and children shifted to some safe building, this would not have happened," Raje said after visiting the injured at a hospital in Jhalawar.

The state government has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the family of each deceased student. "One family member will be given a contractual job, and the school building will be reconstructed. The new classrooms will be named in memory of the children who lost their lives," the CM said. (ANI)

