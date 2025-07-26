Congress party divided Bengaluru for electoral gains: Karnataka LoP R Ashoka

Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, R Ashoka, on Saturday said that the Congress government has divided Bengaluru to suit its electoral motives in the BBMP elections, and the BJP will fight against this. Speaking to reporters, he stated that Bengaluru has been arbitrarily divided into five parts for political reasons and to ensure the Congress's victory. This division will lead to disparities among the five civic bodies. The BJP will take the matter to court and protest against it.

He noted that people did not demand the division of Bengaluru. The city is already grappling with issues like taxes, cess, and e-khata. Congress is certain to lose the BBMP elections, and this division is an attempt to avoid that defeat, he alleged. He criticised the government for awarding tunnel road projects to blacklisted contractors. The toll on these tunnel roads will make them accessible only to the wealthy, offering no benefit to the common man. While the BJP supports development, it will oppose projects meant for looting money. Bengaluru, built by Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, should not be turned into a "land of earthquakes," he said.

"The government plans to hand over land near the Hebbal flyover junction, a busy traffic hub, to private landowners, a move that will be discussed and possibly opposed in the assembly. The e-khata system is causing trouble for people, and Bengaluru should not be used for financial exploitation," he added. He also said funds must be allocated for development, as progress is currently stagnant due to a lack of grants. The creation of new civic bodies will break the hearts of Bengaluru's residents, and a meeting has been held to plan protests against this.

Ashoka emphasised the contributions of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar to Old Mysore, noting that the KRS reservoir provided life-giving water, enabling people to prosper. Wadiyar's achievements include building soap factories, universities, and upholding social justice. Comparing someone who pawned gold jewellery to build a reservoir with those who looted 14 sites in MUDA is unacceptable. Yathindra Siddaramaiah has insulted the Maharaja's family and must apologise immediately, he demanded. Regarding Congress's claim of winning 136 seats, Ashoka criticised Congress for demanding proof when they lose elections or when action is taken against terrorists, referencing similar demands in the past. (ANI)

