PM Modi Unveils Rs 4,900 Crore Development Projects in Tamil Nadu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched an array of infrastructure projects, collectively valued at over Rs 4,900 crore, in Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin on Saturday. This ambitious initiative aims to revolutionize regional connectivity and drive economic growth in the southern state.

A significant highlight was the inauguration of the New Terminal Building at Tuticorin Airport, constructed at a cost of Rs 450 crore. Designed to cater to the surging aviation needs, the terminal spans 17,340 square meters and has the capacity to accommodate 1,350 passengers during peak hours, with a future expansion plan to handle up to 1,800 passengers. This modern facility, featuring energy-efficient systems and sustainable construction, is set to enhance air connectivity and promote tourism and trade.

Additionally, Modi dedicated two crucial highway projects to the nation. The 4-laning of the NH-36 stretch and the development of the NH-138 Tuticorin Port Road aim to improve travel times, streamline cargo flow, and reduce logistics costs. Supplementing these are the enhanced railway and power infrastructures, promising efficient connectivity and reliable energy supply, bolstering regional integration and economic prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)