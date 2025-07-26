Kotak Mahindra Bank Faces Stress with Retail Vehicle Loans Amid Economic Shifts

Kotak Mahindra Bank has announced a consolidated net profit of Rs 4,472 crore for the June quarter, drawing attention to the stress in its retail commercial vehicle portfolio amidst challenging macroeconomic conditions. Despite a robust 14% loan growth, the standalone net profit saw a 7% decline year-on-year due to rate cuts by the Reserve Bank of India and slower fee income growth.

Chief Financial Officer Devang Gheewala highlighted the lag in deposit repricing as a factor affecting the cost of funds, while Managing Director and CEO Ashok Vaswani pointed to ongoing pressures in the microfinance portfolio. The bank has adopted a cautious stance on disbursing Microfinance Institution (MFI) loans, planning to ramp up disbursements in the year's second half.

Retail commercial vehicle loans are a significant source of incremental slippages, partly due to external factors affecting smaller entrepreneurs. However, the bank sees growth potential in its retail segments like home and personal loans. Kotak Mahindra Bank's subsidiaries, including Kotak Securities and its asset management and life insurance arms, showed strong financial performance, contributing significantly to overall profits.

(With inputs from agencies.)