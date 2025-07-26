Left Menu

Kotak Mahindra Bank Faces Stress with Retail Vehicle Loans Amid Economic Shifts

Kotak Mahindra Bank reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 4,472 crore for the June quarter, amid challenges in the retail commercial vehicle portfolio due to macroeconomic conditions. A drop in standalone net profit, increased provisions, and a cautious approach to MFI loans were highlighted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-07-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 20:57 IST
Kotak Mahindra Bank Faces Stress with Retail Vehicle Loans Amid Economic Shifts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kotak Mahindra Bank has announced a consolidated net profit of Rs 4,472 crore for the June quarter, drawing attention to the stress in its retail commercial vehicle portfolio amidst challenging macroeconomic conditions. Despite a robust 14% loan growth, the standalone net profit saw a 7% decline year-on-year due to rate cuts by the Reserve Bank of India and slower fee income growth.

Chief Financial Officer Devang Gheewala highlighted the lag in deposit repricing as a factor affecting the cost of funds, while Managing Director and CEO Ashok Vaswani pointed to ongoing pressures in the microfinance portfolio. The bank has adopted a cautious stance on disbursing Microfinance Institution (MFI) loans, planning to ramp up disbursements in the year's second half.

Retail commercial vehicle loans are a significant source of incremental slippages, partly due to external factors affecting smaller entrepreneurs. However, the bank sees growth potential in its retail segments like home and personal loans. Kotak Mahindra Bank's subsidiaries, including Kotak Securities and its asset management and life insurance arms, showed strong financial performance, contributing significantly to overall profits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risks

UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risk...

 Global
3
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
4
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025