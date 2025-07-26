NHRC Probes School Building Collapse in Rajasthan: Calls for Urgent Safety Measures

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) of India has initiated an investigation into the collapse of a government school building in Jhalawar district, Rajasthan on 25th July 2025. The calamity resulted in the deaths of seven young students and seriously injured 28 others, spotlighting the urgent need for infrastructure safety and administrative accountability.

Reports indicate that despite numerous warnings from local residents about the school's deteriorating state, district authorities neglected to take preventive measures. This alarming oversight has led the NHRC to step in. The Commission has issued formal notices to both the Chief Secretary of Rajasthan and the Superintendent of Police in Jhalawar to probe into the situation. If verified, this would exemplify a profound lapse in the duty of care towards students.

The NHRC has mandated these officials to furnish a comprehensive report within two weeks. This report should detail the medical status of the injured, the compensation granted to families of the victims, any disciplinary action taken against responsible officials, and preventive measures initiated to avert such incidents in the future.

Furthermore, the NHRC stressed the necessity for structural audits of educational buildings across Rajasthan. This has led to the state's decision, guided by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, to prioritize repairing worn-out educational and government facilities. An increase in the budget allocation for renovating these institutions was also announced.

(With inputs from agencies.)