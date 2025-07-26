Left Menu

Manoj Tiwari Seeks Bharat Ratna for Bhojpuri Icon Bhikhari Thakur

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari urges Home Minister Amit Shah to confer Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award, posthumously to Bhojpuri folk luminary Bhikhari Thakur. Tiwari highlights Thakur's contributions to social reform through music and theatre, underscoring his impact on issues like child marriage and caste discrimination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-07-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 22:36 IST
BJP MP Manoj Tiwari (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Manoj Tiwari has issued an appeal to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, advocating for the posthumous awarding of the Bharat Ratna to the esteemed Bhojpuri folk singer and social reformer, Bhikhari Thakur. Tiwari's letter emphasizes Thakur's significant cultural and social contributions, noting his profound impact on Bhojpuri society.

Tiwari's appeal highlights Thakur's role in addressing pressing social issues, including child marriage, displacement, women's rights, and caste discrimination through his music, theatre, and literary works. Thakur is celebrated for providing Bhojpuri language with a strong cultural identity and using it as a vehicle for societal awareness.

In his request, Tiwari praises Thakur's enduring masterpieces, such as Bidesia, Beti Bechwa, and Gabar Ghichor, which continue to inspire social change and consciousness. The BJP MP argues that bestowing the Bharat Ratna on Thakur would not only honor a legendary figure in Indian folk culture but also reinforce national unity and diversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

