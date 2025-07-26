Tragic Family Suicide: Four Dead in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar District

In a heart-wrenching event, four members of a single family were found dead in an apparent group suicide in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district, authorities reported on Saturday. The tragic incident unfolded on Friday night in Tihar village, part of the Khurai subdivision.

The victims have been identified as 45-year-old Manohar Lodhi, his 70-year-old mother Phoolrani, his 18-year-old daughter Shivani, and his 16-year-old son Aniket. The family resided in a house close to their farmland. Notably, Manohar's wife was absent at the time, reportedly staying at her maternal home.

The discovery was made after Manohar's brother, Nandram Lodhi, who lived on the upper floor of the same house, heard concerning sounds of vomiting. He quickly checked and found the family members severely unwell, prompting immediate alerts to other relatives and law enforcement. With the aid of villagers, the victims were rushed to hospitals, but Phoolrani and Aniket were pronounced dead upon arrival, while Shivani died during treatment at Khurai Hospital. Manohar succumbed on the way to Sagar district hospital. Authorities recovered a suicide note at the scene, and a forensic investigation of the note is underway. Preliminary investigations suggest the family consumed a poisonous substance, yet confirmation awaits post-mortem results.

"This appears to be a case of group suicide, with initial indications pointing toward the ingestion of poison. The suicide note is under forensic scrutiny," ASP Lokesh Sinha remarked. Local police are thoroughly examining the incident to understand the underlying reasons for this tragic decision.

