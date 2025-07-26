Ved Prakash: Steering Ahmedabad Division with Proven Leadership

Ved Prakash, a seasoned officer of the 1998 batch of the Indian Railway Traffic Service, has taken charge as the new Divisional Railway Manager for the Ahmedabad Division. His extensive career spans over 25 years in various railway facets, offering insight into operations, logistics, and public relations.

Previously, Prakash was the Officer on Special Duty to the Minister of Railways, where he significantly enhanced revenue generation and infrastructure development. His strategic planning included coordinating 1,000 events, such as the Amrit Stations redevelopment initiative, exemplifying his adept management skills in mobilizing public engagement.

Throughout his career, Prakash has held influential roles, including General Manager of Operations at DFCCIL. He was recognized by the President of India for effective force movement during elections. With numerous accolades and a commitment to excellence, Prakash's leadership of the Ahmedabad Division is poised to drive the division to exceptional heights.

(With inputs from agencies.)