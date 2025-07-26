PM Modi Drives a Transformative Wave in Tamil Nadu with Monumental Infrastructure Ventures

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a series of transformative development projects in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi on Saturday, marking a monumental investment of over Rs 4,800 crore. These initiatives span multiple sectors including transportation and clean energy, signaling a significant push towards regional connectivity and efficiency.

Speaking at the event, Modi underscored the global and domestic confidence in India, heightened by a recently signed Free Trade Agreement with the UK. He described the projects as a pivotal moment for Tamil Nadu's growth, aligned with India's vision for economic development.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the cultural and historical significance of Tamil Nadu, recalling the contributions of regional icons and the state's enduring legacy in India's progress. He emphasized that the initiatives underscore the Union Government's commitment to fortifying infrastructure and economic opportunities across the region.

