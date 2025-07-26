Omar Abdullah Lauds Legal Aid Initiative for Defence Personnel on Kargil Vijay Diwas

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday praised the introduction of the National Legal Services Authority's (NALSA) Veer Parivaar Sahayata Yojana 2025. This initiative aims to provide legal assistance to defence personnel, addressing service disputes, pension issues, and civilian complaints, particularly for those stationed in remote areas.

Speaking on Kargil Vijay Diwas, Abdullah acknowledged the sacrifices made by soldiers and emphasized the importance of the scheme in light of the geographical and logistical challenges faced by military personnel. He expressed gratitude towards the Jammu and Kashmir State Legal Services Authority for amending legal aid rules to include serving and retired soldiers.

The launch took place at the North Zone Regional Conference in Srinagar, held in conjunction with the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Kargil Vijay Diwas, marking the victory over Pakistani forces in 1999, serves as a poignant reminder of the strategic and military efforts that defined the Kargil War.

(With inputs from agencies.)