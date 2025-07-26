Left Menu

Omar Abdullah Lauds Legal Aid Initiative for Defence Personnel on Kargil Vijay Diwas

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah commended the launch of the NALSA Veer Parivar Sahayata Yojana 2025, a legal aid scheme for defence personnel. Announced on Kargil Vijay Diwas, the initiative seeks to support soldiers with legal matters amidst the unique challenges of military life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-07-2025 23:46 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 23:46 IST
Omar Abdullah Lauds Legal Aid Initiative for Defence Personnel on Kargil Vijay Diwas
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday praised the introduction of the National Legal Services Authority's (NALSA) Veer Parivaar Sahayata Yojana 2025. This initiative aims to provide legal assistance to defence personnel, addressing service disputes, pension issues, and civilian complaints, particularly for those stationed in remote areas.

Speaking on Kargil Vijay Diwas, Abdullah acknowledged the sacrifices made by soldiers and emphasized the importance of the scheme in light of the geographical and logistical challenges faced by military personnel. He expressed gratitude towards the Jammu and Kashmir State Legal Services Authority for amending legal aid rules to include serving and retired soldiers.

The launch took place at the North Zone Regional Conference in Srinagar, held in conjunction with the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Kargil Vijay Diwas, marking the victory over Pakistani forces in 1999, serves as a poignant reminder of the strategic and military efforts that defined the Kargil War.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risks

UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risk...

 Global
3
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
4
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025