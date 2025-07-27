Israel Resumes Critical Airdrop Aid to Gaza

In a critical move, Israel is set to resume airdrop aid to the embattled region of Gaza starting this Saturday night, as confirmed by the Israeli military.

This decision follows urgent warnings from more than 100 aid agencies about the spread of mass starvation throughout the enclave.

According to the military's statement, the airdrops will include vital supplies such as flour, sugar, and canned food, all provided by international organizations.

