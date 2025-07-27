Left Menu

Israel Resumes Critical Airdrop Aid to Gaza

Israel will recommence airdropping essential aid to Gaza on Saturday night in response to warnings of widespread starvation from over 100 aid agencies. The airdrops, comprising flour, sugar, and canned food, will be provided by international organizations, according to a statement from the Israeli military.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2025 00:51 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 00:51 IST
Israel Resumes Critical Airdrop Aid to Gaza
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a critical move, Israel is set to resume airdrop aid to the embattled region of Gaza starting this Saturday night, as confirmed by the Israeli military.

This decision follows urgent warnings from more than 100 aid agencies about the spread of mass starvation throughout the enclave.

According to the military's statement, the airdrops will include vital supplies such as flour, sugar, and canned food, all provided by international organizations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risks

UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risk...

 Global
3
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
4
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025