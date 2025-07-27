Israel Resumes Critical Airdrop Aid to Gaza
Israel will recommence airdropping essential aid to Gaza on Saturday night in response to warnings of widespread starvation from over 100 aid agencies. The airdrops, comprising flour, sugar, and canned food, will be provided by international organizations, according to a statement from the Israeli military.
