Power Struggle: Purvanchal Engineer Suspended Amid Consumer Complaint

A superintendent engineer at Purvanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam was suspended for misconduct after mistreating a consumer. The suspension underscores Uttar Pradesh's stringent stance on consumer relations within its power sector. Emphasizing accountability, Minister A K Sharma expressed a zero-tolerance policy for negligence affecting electricity services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 28-07-2025 00:31 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 00:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A superintendent engineer from Purvanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam has been suspended after allegations of misconduct towards a consumer surfaced, officials reported on Sunday.

Uttar Pradesh Energy and Urban Development Minister A K Sharma, sharing the suspension order of SE Prashant Singh on social media platform X, emphasized 'Upbhogta Devo Bhav,' meaning 'consumer is god.' Singh, based in Basti, was suspended for his insensitivity and improper conduct toward electricity consumers' complaints.

Chief Engineer Arvind Nayak issued the suspension order on the managing director's behalf, citing Singh's misconduct in response to a complaint about an electricity issue. Minister Sharma declared any inappropriate behavior from staff members would result in strict measures, reinforcing a commitment to accountability from top management down to field-level staff.

(With inputs from agencies.)

