UN Climate Chief Urges Resolution in Australia-Turkey COP31 Host Dispute
The United Nations climate chief calls on Australia and Turkey to resolve their ongoing contention over the hosting of COP31. The dispute is delaying essential preparations for the summit. Australia is seeking to co-host with the Pacific, while Turkey highlights its Mediterranean location to reduce emissions.
The United Nations climate chief has pressured Australia and Turkey to end their prolonged contention over hosting the next COP31 summit, describing the ongoing delay as detrimental. Both nations have so far refused to concede.
Simon Stiell, executive secretary of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, commented that the deadlock is impacting summit preparations. Australia is keen to co-host with the Pacific to emphasize its renewable energy transition, whereas Turkey suggests its Mediterranean venue could reduce travel emissions.
Australia's Climate Change Minister indicated broad support within its regional group but acknowledged challenges in negotiations. The situation reflects the complex dynamics and stakes involved in international climate diplomacy.
