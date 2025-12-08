Gurugram Hostage Drama: Duo Nabbed, Kingpin on the Run

In a dramatic turn of events, Gurugram police successfully arrested two individuals accused of orchestrating a kidnapping for ransom, a police spokesperson revealed on Monday.

The suspects, identified as Danish from Ayodhya, and Ryan from Okhla Nagar, allegedly abducted youths Rahul and Krishna at their friend's suggestion, seeking recompense for a debt owed to the instigator, Mayank.

The victims managed to escape, leading to the arrest of the alleged kidnappers. Gurugram police continue to search for Mayank, believed to be the mastermind behind the plot.