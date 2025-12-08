Left Menu

Gurugram Hostage Drama: Duo Nabbed, Kingpin on the Run

Gurugram police have arrested two men for allegedly kidnapping two youths, Rahul and Krishna, in Greater Noida. The youth were held for a ransom of Rs 5 lakh, instigated by a third party, Mayank, who remains at large. The duo managed to escape before the arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 08-12-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 21:57 IST
In a dramatic turn of events, Gurugram police successfully arrested two individuals accused of orchestrating a kidnapping for ransom, a police spokesperson revealed on Monday.

The suspects, identified as Danish from Ayodhya, and Ryan from Okhla Nagar, allegedly abducted youths Rahul and Krishna at their friend's suggestion, seeking recompense for a debt owed to the instigator, Mayank.

The victims managed to escape, leading to the arrest of the alleged kidnappers. Gurugram police continue to search for Mayank, believed to be the mastermind behind the plot.

