Sun Pharma Shares Dive Amid Profit Dip
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries' shares fell nearly 2% following a 20% decline in quarterly net profit. Despite the drop, total income increased compared to the previous year. Adjusted net profit, excluding exceptional items, showed a 6% year-on-year increase, highlighting a mixed financial performance for the company.
Updated: 31-07-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 17:35 IST
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries experienced a nearly 2% decline in share value after revealing a 20% year-on-year drop in consolidated net profit for the June quarter.
Despite the setback, the firm's total income climbed to Rs 14,316 crore, an improvement over the previous year's Rs 13,185 crore, according to a regulatory filing.
Notably, the adjusted net profit, excluding exceptional items, rose by 6% year-on-year, indicating some areas of financial resilience within the company's performance.
