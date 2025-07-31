Sun Pharma Shares Dive Amid Profit Dip

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries experienced a nearly 2% decline in share value after revealing a 20% year-on-year drop in consolidated net profit for the June quarter.

Despite the setback, the firm's total income climbed to Rs 14,316 crore, an improvement over the previous year's Rs 13,185 crore, according to a regulatory filing.

Notably, the adjusted net profit, excluding exceptional items, rose by 6% year-on-year, indicating some areas of financial resilience within the company's performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)