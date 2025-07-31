Left Menu

Germany's Inflation Slips Slightly, Signaling Easing Price Pressures

Germany's inflation rate dipped to 1.8% in July, slightly lower than expected, indicating easing price pressures. Core inflation steadied at 2.7%. Energy prices decreased, while food prices increased. The ECB maintained interest rates, expressing cautious optimism about the euro zone's economic outlook.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-07-2025 18:14 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 18:14 IST
In July, Germany experienced a slight dip in inflation to 1.8% year-on-year, surpassing expectations and hinting at reduced economic pressures. According to preliminary data from the federal statistics office, analysts had anticipated a decrease to 1.9%. Core inflation, excluding unpredictable food and energy prices, remained steady at 2.7% this month.

The release of this data precedes Friday's inflation figures for the euro zone, where a decrease from 2.0% to 1.9% is anticipated. Last week, the European Central Bank held interest rates constant, offering a cautiously optimistic view of the euro zone's economy and instilling some investor uncertainty about future policy changes.

July's figures showed a 3.4% drop in energy prices, while food prices climbed by 2.2%. A robust euro compared to last year positively impacted import costs, notably energy. Service sector inflation reduced to 3.1%, with slower wage increases and challenges in transferring costs to consumers partly responsible.

